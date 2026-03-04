Wisconsin Main Street Makeover Contest; Waupun shop in the running

article

The Brief Christel’s Pet Supplies (Kiel), Blue Heron Antiques (Waupun), and The Brew Station (Three Lakes) have been selected as finalists for the WEDC’s annual storefront renovation contest. One winner will receive professional design assistance and up to $10,000 to transform their building's exterior. All 2026 applicants will receive technical support from the Wisconsin Main Street team to help enhance their business's image and local downtown character.



Three downtown businesses from around the state have been named as finalists in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC’s) annual Main Street Makeover Contest. One of them will receive funding and assistance to upgrade their storefront.

Small business makeover

What we know:

The three finalists are:

Christel’s Pet Supplies & More, Kiel

Blue Heron Antiques, Waupun

The Brew Station, Three Lakes

Christel’s Pet Supplies & More, Kiel – Christel’s Pet Supplies, a go-to location for dog and cat lovers of all ages, occupies a storefront in the oldest building in downtown Kiel. The business has been in its present location since 2014 and is in need of a facelift. Owners Mary and Dan Christel hope that an outside perspective can help them with a facelift that welcomes customers while honoring their historic building. New signage, exterior lighting, landscaping, and storefront display are all opportunities for improvement.

Blue Heron Antiques, Waupun – Celebrating 30 years in business in 2026, Blue Heron Antiques has grown and evolved over time. The shop, which once only sold antiques, now offers a curated mix of home goods, gourmet foods, and gift items along with vintage offerings. Since purchasing the current building, owner Melanie Williams has upgraded structural and mechanical elements, but the current storefront, which Williams says, "screams 1960s office space," does not reflect the character of her business. She is hoping that the makeover can help with a new look to boost curb appeal and welcome new foot traffic to the business.

The Brew Station, Three Lakes – The Brew Station and companion business The Supply Station, both owned by Dan and Gina Stehl, represent destination businesses for residents and visitors to the Three Lakes community. Since opening The Brew Station, the couple have updated the interior with a Northwoods-inspired vibe and added a rear patio for patrons to enjoy the great outdoors, but the façade remains nondescript and uninviting. Upgrades to the entrance, signage, storefront, and lighting will invite more visitors into the business and also upgrade the overall character of downtown.

Winner named soon

What's next:

The winner will be announced in early March. The winning business will spend several months working with Main Street staff and consultants from Studio GWA, Inc., a Monroe-based architecture firm, on a renovation plan, followed by a 24- or 48-hour transformation event in the spring.

The new and improved business storefront will be formally unveiled during a public celebration featuring state and local officials. All eligible businesses that submitted applications for the competition will receive technical assistance from the Main Street team to help achieve their goals and enhance their business.

About the Makeover Contest

Dig deeper:

The Main Street Makeover Contest is based on the popular reality show concept. Established businesses located in one of the state’s 37 Wisconsin Main Street and 100 Connect Communities had the opportunity to nominate themselves for a "makeover" that will take place in the spring of 2026. The winning business will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement recommended changes, which could include exterior façade and storefront design improvements along with personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.