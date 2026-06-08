Wisconsin Lottery: Wisconsin Rapids resident claims $2M scratch ticket

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The Brief Wisconsin Rapids resident Kelly Reitz won the first $2,000,000 top prize from the Wisconsin Lottery’s new $50 "$2 Million Royale" scratch game. The winning ticket was purchased at the Nekoosa Mart on 1st Street, marking the largest lottery ticket the store has ever sold.



A Wisconsin Rapids resident won a $2,000,000 top prize by playing a $2 Million Royale scratch ticket, purchased from the Nekoosa Mart on 106 1st St. in Nekoosa.

Kelly Reitz claimed the winning ticket at the Wisconsin Lottery Madison office last week.

Scratch lottery

What we know:

A news release says $2 Million Royale is a Wisconsin Lottery $50 scratch ticket that debuted on January 30, 2026. The game offers 10 different prize levels ranging from $75 to $2,000,000. Reitz is the game's first top prize winner.

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$2 Million Royale has an assortment of great prizes remaining at all levels including one $2,000,000 top prize and two $100,000 prizes.

The $2,000,000 winning ticket is the largest Lottery ticket ever sold by Nekoosa Mart.