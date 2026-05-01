Wisconsin Lottery: Limited-time May Madness Raffle now available

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The Brief The Wisconsin Lottery's limited-time May Madness Raffle begins May 1. The May Madness Raffle offers 65,000 tickets. Winners will be drawn on June 4, 2026.



The Wisconsin Lottery’s May Madness Raffle begins Friday, May 1 – offering a limited number of tickets and a range of cash prizes!

May Madness Raffle

By the numbers:

The raffle includes one $50,000 top prize, two $5,000 prizes, and 775 additional prizes.

You can pick up May Madness Raffle tickets for $5 each at any Wisconsin Lottery retailer. There are only 65,000 available.

Secure your spot in the drawing by June 4! Tickets are sold in order, beginning with 00001, until the deadline or until they sell out.

Winners will be drawn on June 4, 2026.

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Last year, the top prize-winning May Madness Raffle ticket was sold at the Pick ‘n Save in Franklin.

Winning numbers for the May Madness Raffle will be available on the evening of June 4, 2026, at wilottery.com/games/raffles and at Lottery retailers.

Winning tickets can be redeemed after the drawing.