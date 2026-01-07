Wisconsin legislation proposed; hospital bills, guns and more debated

The Brief State lawmakers are back at the Wisconsin Capitol to do the people's business. Wisconsin leaders are considering a slew of new bills. Among those proposed bills is legislation dealing with high hospital bills and new gun legislation.



Wisconsin lawmakers are back at the capitol this week to take care of the state's business – and there is a lot of legislation to consider.

Hospital bills

What we know:

Have you ever had sticker shock regarding hospital bills? Lawmakers in Madison say a new bill would help you shop around before your next procedure.

Federal rules already require hospitals to reveal costs for certain procedures. But a new Wisconsin bill would require the state to make sure hospitals are following the federal regulations. If those regulations ever go away, the bill would require Wisconsin hospitals to still do it.

For 300 shopable services, not emergencies but procedures a patient schedules in advance, the bill would require the cost lists to be free and searchable without needing a username or password. The state law would then give the Wisconsin Department of Health Services the power of oversight, to hold hospitals accountable through written notices, correction action plans or even penalties.

Two sides

What they're saying:

"This legislation is really important for employers, but it's also important for consumers. Everyone needs to have the ability to shop around and find the best price and best quality health care that's out there. And really this bill would allow them to shop around. No one's going to shop around for emergency services, but there are shopable services that you can do, that you can find the best price and really be an informed consumer of your health care," said Rachel Ver Velde of Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Supporters say the new bill is all about hospital transparency and will help lower costs.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association is opposed.

"This is duplicative of the federal regulations that are already out there. So you can go, anyone can go on a hospital's website, and they'll have a list of 300, what they call shopable services. So these are common services that people receive at a hospital, so that information is already available on a hospital's web page," said Christian Moran of the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

The hospital transparency bill was brought up in the legislature last session, but did not pass the Senate or the Assembly.

Bills dealing with guns

What we know:

Under one Wisconsin bill, you would be able to carry a gun without a concealed carry license. It is known as constitutional carry, or permitless carry.

"In Wisconsin, we've slowly been eroding at the laws that we've already had in place and repealing having a concealed carry permit and not requiring a background check and a license for minimum training to be able to conceal, that would weaken an already weak set of laws that we have in Wisconsin making it more difficult for citizens who are out in public spaces to know who and who isn't carrying a firearm," said Marta Hansen of Moms Demand Action, Wisconsin chapter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You still have to go through a background check when it comes to purchasing the gun, and the courses are still offered and available all throughout the state. We I've met and spoke with tons of instructors that will still be teaching these classes. I feel that is your choice to take those classes, if you would like, and learn more about and I encourage everyone to do so," said State Rep. Chanz Green (R-Grand View), the bill sponsor.

Dig deeper:

Green's second bill would amend the Wisconsin constitution.

Right now, it says people can keep guns for security, defense, hunting, recreation or any lawful purpose. The bill would say people have the right without qualification – and it's a fundamental right that should never be infringed upon or restricted.

This proposal has a long way to go.

"We've heard a lot from constituents on it, and we, of course, introduced this legislation, and heard immediately from the other side that this would prohibit them from infringing on my Second Amendment rights, and that's exactly what we're trying to prevent. We want to make sure that we're strengthening the Second Amendment in Wisconsin and protecting gun owners," Green said.

"It would make it that much more difficult, an additional layer, and that much more difficult, to have common sense laws on the books in the state of Wisconsin that would protect the citizens of Wisconsin," Hansen said.

It takes years to change the Wisconsin constitution. Two consecutive sessions of the legislature need to pass a resolution, then it bypasses the governor and goes right to the people for a binding referendum.

Toiletries for inmates

What we know:

Another new Wisconsin bill would offer prisoners a monthly stipend of $25 to buy toiletries – and the bill would fund that with more than $6 million a year.

The bill would require the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) to offer hygiene products at no more than 125% the sales price of the highest-grossing retail chain in the state, including two varieties of things like deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and toothpaste.

A second bill would require prisons to provide certain free menstrual products – at least three brands of tampons, three brands of pads and one brand of menstrual cup.

What they're saying:

"The lack of supplies around sanitary napkins, as you heard, I told the story of a woman who didn't actually get the supplies she needed. The pads were not actually sufficing because she had a heavy flow, which tends to happen to a lot of women, especially their first day. So if they don't have what they don't have what they need, and if guards aren't supplying it, then what happens? Women are bleeding, they're walking around literally having shame for something they cannot do anything about," said Brittany Lee of Dream.org.

The two bills would also apply to county jails in the state.

The Badger State Sheriff's Association testified against the proposal. It, along with the Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association, said it would place an unfunded mandate on county jails and "Our organizations are not against providing products to inmates in county jails. However, the level of specificity and additional requirements are unnecessary given existing state administrative code that already addresses inmate welfare in these areas."

The Source: Information in this post was produced by FOX6 News.



