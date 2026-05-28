Free summer meals for Wisconsin kids, what to know about program

The Brief Wisconsin's Summer Food Service Program offers free meals for children. The program aims to feed kids in low-income areas when school is out. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the summer meal program.



The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is working with eligible organizations to roll out the Summer Food Service Program, offering free meals for children across the state. Here's what you need to know.

Find summer meals

What you can do:

According to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more than 200,000 Wisconsin children – 1 in 6 – face food insecurity. The vulnerability that spikes during the summer months when school breakfasts and lunches disappear.

LEARN MORE: Find Summer Food Service Program sponsors and sites near you

Summer Food Service Program sponsors serve more than three million meals at over 900 locations across Wisconsin each summer, providing healthy food for children and teens in low-income areas when school is out.

The summer food program is open to anyone under 18 in eligible areas, but people 18 and older who are enrolled in school programs for students with disabilities may also qualify.

Meal site sponsors

What you can do:

Public and private school food authorities, residential public and private nonprofit summer camps, colleges, universities and private nonprofits are eligible to sponsor a Summer Food Service Program site.

To qualify, sites must be located in areas where at least 50% or more of households with children are at or below 185% of the federal poverty guidelines. Site sponsors have to follow federal nutrition guidelines and standards.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the summer meal program, which is an extension of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The USDA reimburses Summer Food Service Program site sponsors at pre-determined rates.

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