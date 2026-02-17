Wisconsin hemp business owners want industry regulation; here's why

The Brief A new federal law signed in November 2025 is set to narrow the definition of hemp by November 2026. It is a change that local hemp shop owners warn could effectively shut down the state's billion-dollar industry without new state protections. State lawmakers remain divided on how to regulate hemp.



Operating in the wild west. That is how local hemp business owners describe the hemp industry in Wisconsin. Now, there is a push to regulate it.

Push to regulate hemp

What we know:

Hemp and THC are both from the cannabis sativa plant. But their chemical composition differs significantly. Hemp contains less than 0.3% of TV; it's also non-intoxicating. Cannabis contains high levels of THC, which is that "high" feeling users get.

There are no age restrictions or packaging requirements when it comes to hemp sales in Wisconsin.

Jeremy Smith is the owner of TabEASE, a local company that manufactures hemp products. He told FOX6 News, the clock is ticking.

"Legislation is at a gridlock," Smith said.

In November, the federal definition of hemp will change.

What they're saying:

"None of the businesses here in Wisconsin will be able to operate after that point," Smith said.

Smith supports a bill that lays out those age restrictions and packaging requirements – and is pushing for a public hearing on the matter while the Assembly is in session this week.

"There is an extreme urgency right now because there is a billion-dollar industry at stake come November. If we don’t get a state law passed in this session – there is very minimal chance we can do it in the remainder of the year," Smith said.

3-tier system?

Dig deeper:

Another bill on the table would create a three-tier system for hemp; like the alcohol industry – separating manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

Legislators remain divided. In October, State. Rep. Jim Piwowarczyk co-sponsored a bill that would tighten the state's rules on hemp and THC products, making all THC products illegal.

FOX6 News reached out to several state legislators on Tuesday, Feb. 17. No one was available for an interview.

