The Brief Republican Tom Tiffany lays out his 8-step plan he says will lower costs. Tiffany’s plan includes freezing property taxes and cutting income taxes. Crowley criticized the plan, citing Tiffany's voting record.



The cost of living is a top issue, and Wisconsin voters will decide between two proposals to lower costs.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) laid out an eight-step plan he says will lower costs, while Democrat David Crowley criticized it, on Tuesday.

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Tiffany's plan

What they're saying:

Tiffany’s plan includes freezing property taxes, including ending Gov. Tony Evers’ 400-year veto that allowed for per-pupil school funding increases for 400 years.

"If you're a young couple buying your first home, you should be able to plan for the future without wondering how much higher the property tax bill will be next year," said Tiffany. If you're a senior on fixed income, you shouldn't have to wonder whether rising property taxes are going to force you out of your home. You've worked hard for that your entire lifetime. You shouldn't be taxed out of your home."

The plan, which Tiffany unveiled at Clifford's Supper Club in Hales Corners, also calls for a 10% income tax cut for families making less than $150,000.

Tom Tiffany

"When I served in the legislature, I voted for a 10% middle-class income tax cut that Gov. Evers ultimately signed into law. But you can guess who voted against giving working families that tax relief: David Crowley," said Tiffany. "When we had the chance to let working families keep more of their hard-earned money, we did it. David Crowley did not."

The Tiffany proposal calls for what is called "no tax on tips" and "no tax on overtime." It also said the state's surplus should be returned to the taxpayers.

"A government surplus is your money. It means government overtaxed you in the first place. I don't believe the first question in Madison should be: How can we spend it? The first question should be: How do we get it back to you, the taxpayers? We're going to return the surplus and provide lasting tax relief," he said.

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Tiffany slammed Crowley for raising taxes during his terms leading Milwaukee County since 2020.

"He raised property taxes five times, the one time he didn’t as Milwaukee County executive, he increased the sales tax, nearly doubling it here in Milwaukee County. I mean, he is making life more expensive for people in Milwaukee County. Do we want that for Wisconsin?" Tiffany asked.

The Tiffany plan also calls for attacking rising utility rates, with a pledge to appoint Public Service Commission members who "understand their main responsibility is to protect Wisconsin ratepayers."

Crowley plan

What they're saying:

On the same day, Crowley visited the Joyce and Marshall Erdman Clinic in Madison.

"I think it’s kind of rich. You have a congressman who has not stood up to Donald Trump and his policies, saying that he’s going to make things more affordable. I mean, he has voted 100% of the time with this president. We have seen how the tariff and the taxes have been increasing costs around everybody," Crowley said. "He has supported the war in Iran, a war of choice that has increased costs on our gas prices."

This debate comes as gas prices are up since last year. AAA reports gas prices in Wisconsin on Aug. 25 are 85 cents more than they were at the same time last year.

David Crowley

"I don’t trust Donald Trump or Tom Tiffany to actually do what they’re saying they’re going to do. Tom Tiffany for the past 20 years, he has been a career politician, and he’s gotten really good about saying one thing and doing the exact opposite," Crowley added.

Both Tiffany and Crowley call for the state to get rid of the minimum markup, which requires gas stations to mark up the price it charges customers by a certain percentage.

"It’s ironic that he’s a big fan of the minimum markup law, repealing that, something that I actually introduced three months ago," countered Crowley.

When is the election?

What's next:

Crowley versus Tiffany is the official matchup at the top of the ballot. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission certified the primary results after the steps of double checks at the local, county and state levels.

The general election is Nov. 3. Marquette University Law School will release its new poll on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.