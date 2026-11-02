Wisconsin governor candidates make final stops ahead of Election Day
MILWAUKEE - In a final push before polls open Tuesday morning, Wisconsin’s candidates for governor are campaigning across the state this Monday.
Make final push
Dig deeper:
Republican candidate Tom Tiffany and Democratic candidate David Crowley are crisscrossing the state, making their case to voters on everything from affordability and taxes to health care and education.
Both campaigns are packing their schedules for one final day of campaigning.
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Tiffany is planning stops in Superior, La Crosse, Cottage Grove, Delafield, Green Bay and the Wausau area. He will also be joined by former Gov. Scott Walker at a campaign rally in Delafield.
Crowley will be campaigning with former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The two are scheduled to make stops in Kenosha, Racine and Greendale, with events throughout the day.
Latest poll
By the numbers:
The latest Marquette Law School Poll, released last week, shows Crowley with a seven-point lead over Tiffany among likely voters, 51% to 44%.
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Among all registered voters, Crowley leads by three points. Nine percent of registered voters say they are still undecided.
Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s reporter and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Tom Tiffany campaign, the David Crowley campaign and the Marquette Law School Poll.