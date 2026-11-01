Wisconsin governor candidates make final push

The Brief Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates Tom Tiffany and David Crowley are campaigning across the state. Tiffany campaigned in Brown Deer while surrogates spoke for Crowley in Milwaukee. A Marquette Law School Poll shows Crowley leading Tiffany ahead of Tuesday's election.



The race for governor is back on the front burner after both campaigns fought the World Series for attention. They are now fighting for votes.

Wisconsin gubernatorial draws near

What they're saying:

"People across the state of Wisconsin are ready to vote," said Tom Tiffany.

"What we do over the course of the next three days will decide it all," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and Democratic Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley are crisscrossing the state ahead of Tuesday's election.

Gubernatorial candidates' last hurrah

Local perspective:

On Saturday, the two held events in Milwaukee County.

Tiffany stopped in Brown Deer.

"I'm going to represent all people of the state of Wisconsin," Tiffany said.

Crowley's campaign was in Milwaukee. Crowley did not attend the Milwaukee event as he shared photos of himself meeting voters in Baraboo.

He did have Johnson and U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Gwen Moore speaking for him.

"He has demonstrated his leadership, his good judgment," Moore said.

Campaigning on the issues

Big picture view:

Tiffany spoke on affordability, cutting taxes, and bringing the American dream to Wisconsinites.

"Property taxes are a big expense; utility rates are a big expense. I'm going to get control of those things, so we will end the 400-year property tax increase. We're going to return all of the budget surplus to you, all three billion dollars," Tiffany said.

Moore and Clyburn said Crowley is the right choice on health care and helping working-class families. They pointed to his record, not his upbringing, as proof he can lead the state of Wisconsin.

"Get beyond David Crowley's skin color. Get beyond that zip code that he grew up in because he has established a record as County Executive that demonstrates that when he got the opportunity, he developed the skill and the character to be the next governor of Wisconsin," Clyburn said.

Wisconsin governor race polling

By the numbers:

The latest Marquette Law School Poll showed Crowley leading Tiffany by seven points among likely voters and just three points among registered voters, with plenty still undecided.

Voting in Wisconsin

What you can do:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The last day for early voting is Sunday.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.