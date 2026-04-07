Wisconsin DNR: News fishing regulation, season structure reminders

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The Brief Wisconsin's general inland fishing season opens statewide on Saturday, May 2. The Wisconsin DNR has reminders about new regulations and season structures. Everyone age 16 or older is required to buy a fishing license.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reminders about new regulations and season structures ahead of the general inland fishing season, which opens statewide on Saturday, May 2.

Wisconsin has more than 15,000 inland lakes, according to the DNR, along with 42,000 miles of perennial streams and rivers. The state boasts another 1,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline and 260 miles along the Missisippi River.

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How to buy a fishing license

What you can do:

Everyone age 16 or older is required to buy a fishing license, regardless of where they plan to fish. Annual licenses for residents cost $20 each. Spousal licenses, which allow a person and their spouse to fish together, are $31.

Fishing licenses and stamps can be purchased online via Go Wild, at a registered sales location or at DNR Service Centers.

Wisconsin DNR Department of Natural Resources

What’s new this season?

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin DNR announced several new regulations, season structures and bag limits that take effect for the 2026-2027 season.

Inland trout season opens April 4 and runs through Oct. 15 this year, and muskellunge season opens May 2 on all inland waters of the state. There is no longer a separate muskellunge season for the Northern Zone.

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The muskellunge season structures for the Great Lakes, Green Bay and Michigan/Minnesota boundary waters are unchanged, according to the DNR.

Catch-and-release season for lake sturgeon on select waters runs from June 6 of this year through March 7, 2027. The DNR said new lake and species-specific bag and length limits are in place on specific waters across the state.

For a full list of fishing regulation changes for the 2026-2027 season, along with hook-and-line and trout fishing regulations, visit the DNR's website.

Tips and reminders

What you can do:

The DNR shared the following tips and reminders for anglers to stay safe, help minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species and prevent the spread of fish diseases while fishing across Wisconsin:

Remove plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish away from any body of water.

Remove all water, aquatic vegetation and/or mud from fishing equipment before leaving your fishing location. All fishing equipment, including boats, trailers, boots, waders, nets and float tubes, should be thoroughly cleaned and dried before being used again.

If you're not keeping your catch, follow proper fish handling protocols to ensure a safe release

Follow safe boating procedures and always wear a life jacket when on the water.

Review all the rules and regulations for the waters you intend to fish.

You can find additional information on the DNR's fishing webpage or by contacting a local fisheries biologist.