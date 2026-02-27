2026 Wisconsin elk hunt; DNR application period opens March 1

article

The Brief The 2026 Wisconsin elk hunt application period will open on Sunday, March 1. Wisconsin residents can submit elk license applications online or in person at a license sales agent. Before obtaining an elk hunting license, all selected hunters must participate in a Wisconsin elk hunter education course.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the application period for the 2026 elk hunt will open Sunday, March 1 and continues through Sunday, May 31.

How to apply

What you can do:

Wisconsin residents can submit elk license applications online through the Go Wild license portal or in person at a license sales agent. The application fee is $10 for each of the bull elk and antlerless elk drawings and is limited to one application per person, per authorization type. The DNR recommends that all applicants check and update their contact information to ensure contact with successful applicants.

For each application fee, $7 goes directly to elk management, monitoring and research. These funds also enhance elk habitat, which benefits elk and other wildlife. If selected in the drawing, an elk hunting license costs $49.

Before obtaining an elk hunting license, all selected hunters must participate in a Wisconsin elk hunter education course. The class covers Wisconsin elk history, hunting regulations, biology, behavior and scouting/hunting techniques.

Hunting season

What we know:

In 2026, there will be one continuous hunting season, opening Saturday, Oct. 17, and continuing through Sunday, Dec. 13, eliminating the split-season structure that was in effect from 2018-2025.

This offers elk hunters more opportunities and flexibility to pursue elk in Wisconsin.