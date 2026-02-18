Wisconsin DNR: Volunteer campground hosts sought for 2026 season

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers who like spending time outside, helping other outdoor enthusiasts and are passionate about Wisconsin’s natural resources to serve as volunteer campground hosts.

Opportunities are available at DNR properties in all parts of the state.

Campground host responsibilities

Responsibilities of campground hosts can include:

Greeting and assisting campers with information about the park and facilities.

Assisting in daily campground operations and set an example by being a model camper.

Cleaning campsites, bathrooms and facilities and assisting with other light maintenance.

Sharing park information and assisting with campground programs.

Enjoying the company of other campers and making sure that they have a safe and enjoyable stay.

In addition to general campground host openings, the DNR is seeking equestrian campground hosts at Governor Knowles State Forest, Kettle Moraine State Forest – Northern Unit, Kettle Moraine State Forest – Southern Unit and Wildcat Mountain State Park.

Openings for both general and equestrian campground host opportunities are available from May through November, with dates varying by property. Hosts stay in a campsite at the campground and volunteer a few hours per day. A 1- to 2-month service period is preferred.

You can apply to be a campground host through the DNR's Volunteer Opportunities webpage.