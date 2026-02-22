Wisconsin DNR: Be aware of unpredictable ice conditions, tips to stay safe

article

The Brief Recent warm weather has made ice conditions unpredictable, increasing the risk of vehicles or individuals falling through thin patches on lakes and rivers. The DNR does not monitor ice thickness; people should consult local bait shops, fishing clubs, or outfitters for the most accurate conditions. If you must go out, use a spud bar to check thickness, carry a flotation device and waterproofed phone, and notify others of your location and plans.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds everyone who's heading out on the ice to use caution and remember that no ice is safe ice.

Recent warmer temperatures can cause ice to thin. Snowmobiles, UTVs, and vehicles can weigh thousands of pounds, increasing the risk of falling through the ice.

"Ice conditions are unpredictable and can change quickly on Wisconsin's rivers and lakes. The ice covers hide the currents, debris and underground springs still feeding lakes and rivers, thinning the ice in spots," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator. "No matter if you're on foot, on a snowmobile or in a UTV, it's important to remember that ice is never 100% safe."

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, but they are monitored locally. Local fishing clubs, outfitters, and bait shops are the best sources for local and current ice conditions.

However, the best idea for safe winter fun is to enjoy outings without traveling over ice, according to the DNR.

Ice safety tips

Here are some safety reminders if you decide to head out on the ice this winter.

No ice is ever 100% safe.

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions. Check with local fishing clubs or sports shops that may monitor ice thickness.

Have a plan – wear warm clothes, take or wear a floatation device, and tell others where you are going.

Bring spare dry clothes and keep your cell phone in a waterproof container or bag.

Check ice thickness as you go out with a spud bar.

Traveling at night can be dangerous – make sure you are familiar with the area.

In addition to these safety tips, the DNR reminds riders to check trail conditions ahead of time by contacting your county forestry and/or parks department, local clubs, or viewing Travel Wisconsin's Snow Report.

Visit the DNR's Ice Safety webpage for more information on staying safe on frozen waterbodies.