Wisconsin DNR report highlights food waste challenges, goals

The Brief More than 850,000 tons of food (20% of all trash) hit Wisconsin landfills every year—mostly from homes and restaurants. Wisconsin aims to cut that number in half by 2030 to save money and reduce emissions. To succeed, the state must expand its composting and recycling facilities, as only about 10% are currently equipped to handle food waste.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released a "Wisconsin Food Waste Evaluation" report that provides info about food waste in the state and how it's being managed.

The report includes recommendations for people, businesses, and government agencies to reduce food waste going to landfills.

It's part of a statewide goal to reduce per-capita food waste disposal in landfills by 50% by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.

Reducing food waste

Key findings of the study include:

The vast majority (88%) of the food waste going to Wisconsin landfills is from residential and food service sources, with residential contributing the largest share at 47%.

Infrastructure for hauling food waste to destinations other than landfills (such as composting and anaerobic digestion facilities) will have to expand significantly to achieve the statewide food waste reduction goal.

Of the 286 facilities licensed for composting in Wisconsin, just 30 (10%) are approved to accept food waste. Of the 122 anaerobic digestion facilities currently operating in Wisconsin, just 37 (30%) currently accept food waste.

To expand food donation, food rescue and food waste processing infrastructure, education, technical support and funding will be needed. Regulatory and policy reform may also be necessary.

What they're saying:

"We’re excited to share this report and begin working with stakeholders on the next steps," said Kate Strom Hiorns, DNR Waste and Materials Management Program Director. "Through the sustainable management of food, we can conserve resources, help businesses and consumers save money, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide access to food for those who do not have enough to eat."

This study was funded through a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant that the DNR got in 2023 to evaluate Wisconsin's food waste landscape, develop a statewide food waste reduction plan, and provide technical assistance to businesses.

The DNR contracted with HDR, Inc., to perform the study, which gathered data from surveys and listening sessions with stakeholders, including food rescue organizations, local governments, food waste processors and waste haulers. The study also included a review of data from the DNR, the U.S. EPA Excess Food Opportunities Map, the ReFED Insights Engine and other state-specific information.

The motivation for this grant-funded work was DNR's 2020-2021 Statewide Waste Characterization Study, which found that wasted food and food scraps accounted for 20% of the trash sent to Wisconsin landfills — the largest single category. This amounts to an estimated 854,000 tons annually in Wisconsin during the study period, or 294 pounds per person. More than three-quarters of this food could have been consumed by people. When food goes in the trash, so do resources, time and money.

