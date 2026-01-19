Wisconsin DNR: Reduce winter salt use to protect freshwater ecosystems

article

The Brief Rising salt use in Wisconsin is causing "Freshwater Salinization Syndrome" in Wisconsin, damaging infrastructure and contaminating drinking water. While road salt is the main culprit, water softeners and fertilizers also contribute to toxic chloride levels. You can help by shoveling early, scattering salt thinly, and using sand instead of salt when temperatures drop below 15°F.



Although salt keeps Wisconsin roads safe during winter, using more salt than needed comes at a price.

Chlorides in the water

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that in Wisconsin and much of the U.S., chlorides from salt are infiltrating lakes, streams and groundwater. According to Wisconsin Salt Wise, one teaspoon of salt is all it takes to make five gallons of water toxic for freshwater organisms.

The DNR measures chloride levels in Wisconsin rivers over time. Recent studies have shown a steep increase in chloride loads. In the early 2000s, the DNR measured about 600,000 tons of chlorides annually. By 2018, that number increased to nearly 800,000 tons per year. Fifty rivers and streams and one lake in Wisconsin have been designated as impaired by high chloride concentrations, primarily from salt used during winter.

What they're saying:

"All 43 of the long-term trend water quality monitoring sites across Wisconsin are showing increases in chlorides," said Shannon Haydin, DNR Storm Water Section Manager. "Chlorides persist in the environment forever and cause significant impacts to fish, aquatic life and human health. In Wisconsin, we are seeing evidence of Fresh Water Salinization Syndrome, which is a condition where our freshwater becomes more like ocean water in terms of its saltiness. Now is the time to make a change and reduce salt use when we can."

Local perspective:

These increased chloride loads are partly due to road salting, but chlorides also enter Wisconsin waters because of water softeners and fertilizers. You can find out if your softener is salt wise with this diagnostic tool.

The DNR says increased chloride levels have significant impacts on our daily lives, including environmental and economic effects. Nationwide, winter salt causes $5 billion in damage to infrastructure each year, causing corrosion of bridges, roads and other infrastructure. Road salt can also impact pets by causing irritated paws or other health concerns if ingested.

In Wisconsin, 38% of community wells exceeded the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' recommended sodium level for individuals on a low-salt diet of 20 mg/L at least once since 2004. This can mean people managing diseases by limiting their salt intake may take in more salt than they are accounting for.

Salt tips

What you can do:

Reducing salt use is critical to decreasing chloride loads. Follow these steps to right-size your salt use:

Shovel: Clear walkways and other areas before the snow turns to ice. The more snow removed manually, the less salt you will need and the more effective it will be.

Scatter: When using salt, scatter it so there is space between the grains. A 12-ounce coffee mug of salt is enough to treat an entire 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares.

Switch: Salt is much less effective when pavement temperatures drop below 15 degrees. Switch to sand for traction or a different ice melter that works at lower temperatures.

Statewide reduction efforts

Big picture view:

The DNR works to reduce chlorides at the source through permitting programs for municipalities and industries. These measures include tuning or replacing water softeners, identifying significant chloride contributors and finding reductions, process efficiencies, or improvements by instituting sewer use ordinances.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also works with counties to reduce road salt application using brine and pre-wetting road surfaces, both of which significantly reduce salt use.

For more information on the DNR’s efforts to monitor chlorides and reduce their effects, visit the DNR’s Salt and Storm Water webpage.

Winter Salt Awareness Week

Dig deeper:

You can learn more about the impact of road salt on our drinking water and freshwater ecosystems during Winter Salt Awareness Week (Jan. 26-30).

Winter Salt Awareness Week will include a series of YouTube livestreams featuring speakers and topics focused on the true impacts of salt and ways to be a freshwater advocate.

Speakers and topics include:

Monday, Jan. 26, Megan Rippy and Dr. Stan Grant (Virginia Tech) discuss their research on freshwater salinization.

Tuesday, Jan. 27, Phil Sexton (Maryland) and Aron Rodman (West Bend, WI) discuss their experience with using salt-reduction practices in winter maintenance.

Wednesday, Jan. 28, Martin Tirado (Snow & Ice Management Association) and Jim Turban (Cornerstone Partners Horticultural Services Co.) discuss implementing "Smart Salting" contracts for winter property maintenance.

Thursday, Jan. 29, Connie Fortin (Bolton & Menk) and Wilf Nixon (Department of Public Works, Pella, IA) discuss engineering solutions to reduce salt use.

Friday, Jan. 30, Abby Hileman (Izaak Walton League of America) and Mary Rooney (EnviroAce) will discuss ways to mobilize action in your community and advocate for change.

Friday, Jan. 30, Laura Eaton (Friends of the Rouge) and Paige Vicholoa-Silva (Farmington River Watershed Association) discuss monitoring for salt in your local waterbodies.

Register in advance or watch afterward on the Wisconsin Salt Wise YouTube Channel.