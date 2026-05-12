Wisconsin DNR recruiting wardens for 2027 class; how to apply

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The Brief The Wisconsin DNR is looking to hire about 14 full-time wardens for the 2026 class. Wardens enforce laws that protect fish, wildlife, the environment, state parks, forests, and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. The application period ends May 14.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will accept applications for the next class of conservation wardens until May 14.

Accepting applications

What we know:

Up to 14 full-time warden positions are expected to be filled for the 2027 DNR class.

Successful applicants will begin training in January 2027 or April 2027, depending on experience level.

DNR conservation wardens are law enforcement officers serving both urban and rural communities.

They enforce laws protecting fish and wildlife, the environment, state parks and forests and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. They also educate the public about natural resources, outdoor safety, and the environment.

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The DNR encourages applicants from various backgrounds. No prior law enforcement experience is required. The DNR offers comprehensive, paid training to all hires.

Visit Wisc.Jobs and search for job ID 20449 to apply.

Requirements

What we know:

Applicants will need to meet minimum requirements and possess some of the desired skills and abilities, such as:

Solid communication skills and a willingness to serve and communicate with our diverse public

A strong passion for and interest in protecting people and natural resources

Honesty, integrity, self-motivation, self-confidence, determination, curiosity and professionalism.

The ability to self-direct daily work activities in an efficient and accountable manner without close supervision

Negotiation, listening and problem-solving skills

An eagerness to learn

About career and hiring process

What you can do:

The warden recruitment team produced a recorded webinar detailing the hiring and training process. Another video about becoming a warden is available on the DNR's YouTube channel.

Learn more about the career on the DNR's Warden Recruitment webpage and reach out to DNR conservation warden Ryan Mannes at RyanT.Mannes@wisconsin.gov with any questions.