Wisconsin DNR now hiring state park system seasonal staff for 2026
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 21 that it is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.
Now hiring
What we know:
A news release says a wide range of position types are available that include opportunities in land management, outdoor recreation and education. The following positions are open at various properties across Wisconsin:
- Park rangers
- Visitor services associates
- Natural resources educators
- Assistant naturalist guides
- Park technicians
- Campground attendants
- Groundskeepers
Officials say seasonal staff are responsible for outdoor maintenance, facility maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for property visitors. Limited-term seasonal positions provide valuable experience for a career in natural resources, an opportunity to gain or improve your skill set and the chance to contribute to a positive outdoor experience for millions of visitors.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Seasonal work typically starts in the spring to early summer and extends through late summer to fall, with flexibility depending upon the candidate's availability and the property's needs.
Apply now
What you can do:
To apply, you are invited to visit Wisc.Jobs and search "Parks."
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin DNR.