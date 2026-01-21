Wisconsin DNR now hiring state park system seasonal staff for 2026

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 21 that it is now hiring seasonal staff for state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas.

Now hiring

What we know:

A news release says a wide range of position types are available that include opportunities in land management, outdoor recreation and education. The following positions are open at various properties across Wisconsin:

Park rangers

Visitor services associates

Natural resources educators

Assistant naturalist guides

Park technicians

Campground attendants

Groundskeepers

Officials say seasonal staff are responsible for outdoor maintenance, facility maintenance, groundskeeping work and customer service for property visitors. Limited-term seasonal positions provide valuable experience for a career in natural resources, an opportunity to gain or improve your skill set and the chance to contribute to a positive outdoor experience for millions of visitors.

Seasonal work typically starts in the spring to early summer and extends through late summer to fall, with flexibility depending upon the candidate's availability and the property's needs.

Apply now

What you can do:

To apply, you are invited to visit Wisc.Jobs and search "Parks."