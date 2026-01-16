Wisconsin DNR holding Winter Free Fishing Weekend, Jan. 17-18

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR reminds the public to take advantage of its annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 17-18. Winter Free Fishing Weekend gives families, friends and newcomers an opportunity give fishing a try or introduce another to the sport



We may be gearing up for a very cold couple of days – but the Wisconsin DNR doesn't want that to stop you from getting outside! The annual Free Fishing Weekend kicks off on Saturday, Jan.17.

Winter Free Fishing Weekend gives families, friends and newcomers an opportunity to give fishing a try or introduce another to the sport. Fishing offers more than just a chance to hook a fish – it is a great way to connect with nature, share time with loved ones, learn about Wisconsin’s aquatic resources and put some delicious food on your table.

During Winter Free Fishing Weekend, residents and non-residents may fish most state waters without purchasing a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp (see exceptions regarding trout waters).

Winter Fishing Reminders

Before any winter adventure, ice safety should be a primary consideration, as no ice is ever 100% safe.

Dress appropriately for the weather, and remember safety gear:

Warm layers that are water-resistant

Sturdy waterproof boots with spike-style creepers for traction

Extra hat and gloves

Rescue throw rope

Ice claws