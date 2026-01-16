Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin DNR holding Winter Free Fishing Weekend, Jan. 17-18

By
Published  January 16, 2026 9:32am CST
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Winter Free Fishing Weekend

Winter Free Fishing Weekend

The Wisconsin DNR reminds the public to take advantage of its annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 17-18.

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin DNR reminds the public to take advantage of its annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 17-18.
    • Winter Free Fishing Weekend gives families, friends and newcomers an opportunity give fishing a try or introduce another to the sport

MILWAUKEE - We may be gearing up for a very cold couple of days – but the Wisconsin DNR doesn't want that to stop you from getting outside! The annual Free Fishing Weekend kicks off on Saturday, Jan.17. 

Winter Free Fishing Weekend gives families, friends and newcomers an opportunity to give fishing a try or introduce another to the sport. Fishing offers more than just a chance to hook a fish – it is a great way to connect with nature, share time with loved ones, learn about Wisconsin’s aquatic resources and put some delicious food on your table.

During Winter Free Fishing Weekend, residents and non-residents may fish most state waters without purchasing a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp (see exceptions regarding trout waters).

Winter Fishing Reminders

Before any winter adventure, ice safety should be a primary consideration, as no ice is ever 100% safe.

Dress appropriately for the weather, and remember safety gear:

  • Warm layers that are water-resistant
  • Sturdy waterproof boots with spike-style creepers for traction
  • Extra hat and gloves
  • Rescue throw rope
  • Ice claws

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). 

InterviewsFOX 6 WakeUp NewsWisconsinThings To Do