Wisconsin DNR: Fun Free Weekend runs June 6-7, what to know

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The Brief The DNR is waiving all state park admission fees, trail passes, and fishing licenses for both residents and nonresidents during the 14th annual Free Fun Weekend on June 6–7. The public is encouraged to explore the state's parks, trails, and waterways, with free fishing clinics and tackle loaner sites available. While access is free, visitors must still adhere to fishing regulations, boat registration requirements, ATV safety rules, and invasive species prevention guidelines.



Explore Wisconsin's state parks, trails, and waterways all for free this weekend, June 6–7!

Fun Free Weekend

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding everyone to head outdoors for the 14th annual Free Fun Weekend. State park admission fees, fishing licenses, and trail passes are waived for all visitors.

With 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 inland lakes, Wisconsin has something for everyone to enjoy.

What they're saying:

"If you’ve never checked out a Wisconsin state park before, Free Fun Weekend is the perfect opportunity to come visit for the first time," said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management. "Bring your friends and family to enjoy a day at the beach, have a picnic or go for a hike – the Wisconsin State Park System has something fun for everyone!"

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Free Fun Weekend is also an opportunity to try fishing for food or fun before purchasing an annual fishing license.

"This is a great chance to try fishing yourself, introduce a child or catch a fresh meal," said Justine Hasz, DNR Bureau Director of Fisheries Management. "Even if you don’t have fishing gear, you can still get involved. The DNR has tackle loaner sites across the state, and if you need to locate a place to fish, the Wisconsin Fishing Finder can help you do just that."

Free fishing clinics are held during Free Fun Weekend across the state. Visit the DNR Events calendar and Wisconsin State Parks webpage for a list of events and more information.

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Know before you go

What we know:

Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, there are a few helpful things to know:

State Parks

Vehicle admission passes will not be required.

Most state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Programs and events are posted on the DNR Events calendar

New merchandise is available at certain properties, including decorative stickers designed by DNR staff.

Celebrate National Trails Day, which falls on Saturday, June 6 during Free Fun Weekend.

Trails

Trail passes will not be required for both residents and non-residents.

All linear/rail trails, including ATV and horseback riding trails, will be open to the public.

ATVs, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

Fishing

Invasive Species

June is Invasive Species Action Month in Wisconsin. Here are a few things you can do to make a difference while you’re out enjoying Free Fun Weekend and throughout the month:

Remove all attached aquatic plants, animals and mud from all recreational equipment and gear after every use.

Drain all water from boats, vehicles, and equipment.

Never move plants or live fish away from any waterbody.

Stay on designated trails, roads and other developed areas to avoid tracking invasives to new areas.

Follow Wisconsin’s firewood rules to avoid moving harmful invasive pests and pathogens.

Safety

Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddle board.

Use boat lights after sunset.

Never consume alcohol or drugs before or during an ATV ride or while operating a boat.

Wear a helmet and protective clothing such as eye protection, gloves, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt while riding an ATV.

All children under the age of 18 must have a minimum Department of Transportation standard motorcycle or ATV helmet. Bicycle helmets are not legal.

Keep your speed in mind as weather and terrain conditions vary or change.

Boat Launches

The DNR asks all boaters and waterway users to make safety their highest priority this season and be respectful of others. Whether you’re putting in at the launch or cruising across your favorite water, be safe, be aware of your surroundings and be courteous to other users.

Consider taking the trail less traveled and visiting some lesser-known "hidden gem" state properties.

New to state parks? The DNR can help you plan the perfect adventure.

If Free Fun Weekend has you hooked on enjoying Wisconsin’s outdoors, you can continue finding adventure by purchasing an annual fishing license, trail pass or 12-month vehicle admission sticker.