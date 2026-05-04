Wisconsin DNR: Fire danger 'very high,' windy conditions expected

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The Brief The Wisconsin DNR has issued a "Very High" fire danger alert across the state due to dry vegetation, low humidity, and 35 mph wind gusts. All DNR-issued debris burning permits are currently revoked in 43 counties until significant rainfall occurs. Residents are urged to avoid outdoor fires, secure trailer chains, and operate machinery during cooler morning or evening hours to prevent sparks.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Monday, May 4, revealed that the fire danger is Very High across much of the state.

Fire danger elevated

What we know:

State officials said the fire risk is increased by ongoing dry vegetation, low humidity, warmer temperatures and breezy conditions, with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Right now, DNR burn permits are suspended in 43 of the state's 72 counties.

The DNR said this elevated fire danger will continue until there is significant rainfall, and the DNR will continue to prohibit burning with all DNR-issued burn permits for debris burning.

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Severe conditions continue across much of the state, and the threat of a large wildfire remains extremely high in Wisconsin. The DNR is at full staffing and preparedness across the state to respond to any incidents.

Tips to prevent wildfires

What you can do:

Officials strongly suggest you follow these simple tips to prevent wildfires from getting out of control:

Avoid outdoor burning, including campfires, until conditions improve.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure dragging trailer chains.

Report fires early and call 911.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.