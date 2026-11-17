The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is telling hunters to check their ATVs and UTVs before the state’s nine-day gun deer season. Riders should make sure machines are registered, charged and working properly before heading to deer camp. Hunters also need to stay sober, unload long guns before transport and check local rules before riding on public land.



Wisconsin hunters who plan to use ATVs and UTVs for deer season are getting a reminder from the state Department of Natural Resources to cover the basics before they ride.

Check vehicles before deer season

What they're saying:

"During the nine-day gun deer season, we see a huge influx of hunters using ATVs and UTVs," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "It’s easy to get caught up in the moment and lose sight of some of the basic ATV/UTV safety requirements."

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ATVs and UTVs have become part of Wisconsin’s annual hunt, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says hunters should go through a basic checklist before opening day to help keep the season safe, memorable and free of problems.

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"It is always a good idea to ensure all machines are registered and in good working order prior to heading to deer camp and afield," said Holsclaw. The department says riders should quickly check headlights, taillights, brake lights, brakes and throttles, and make sure batteries are fully charged.

Holsclaw also said it is smart to bring a first aid kit, extra food and water. He said hunters should use extra caution when hauling heavier loads like a deer because the extra weight can change how the machine handles.

Safety for hunters

What you can do:

The department says hunters should always ride sober with zero alcohol or substances, wear helmets, seatbelts and eye protection even when loading and unloading machines, and take a safety class regardless of age requirements.

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Hunters also should never carry passengers in a UTV cargo box, on an ATV rack or anywhere the manufacturer did not make as a seat. The department says long guns should be unloaded before being transported on ATVs or UTVs, and riders should wear blaze orange or fluorescent pink to and from their stand location and while out riding.

Since ATVs and UTVs are often used to retrieve game, the department says hunters should check local rules for public lands before going off a designated trail or route. Many public lands, especially state lands, are closed to off-road operation, and the department says hunters can review ATV and UTV rules, learn more about riding safely in Wisconsin and sign up for a safety course.

What's next:

The 2026 Wisconsin gun deer season opens this Saturday, Nov. 21. It runs through Sunday, Nov. 29.