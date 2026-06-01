Wisconsin DNR: ATV and UTV law changes now in effect

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The Brief New laws regarding the use of ATVs and UTVs are now in effect in Wisconsin. The changes took effect on Monday, June 1. Some changes include the requirement to wear seatbelts and towing restrictions.



New laws regarding ATVs and UTVs in Wisconsin are now in effect across the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges riders to review the changes that took effect June 1.

Law changes

What we know:

Numerous law changes and updates pertaining to ATV and UTV operation are detailed in the 2026 ATV/UTV regulations.

Updates include:

Operators and passengers are all required to wear a seatbelt in a UTV.

Intentionally causing damage with an ATV or UTV can cost you more than a fine – up to 3x the cost to repair the damage.

ATV or UTV operators may not tow objects bearing any person on a trail or route. Towing persons on ice is limited to 10 mph.

UTVs now have window tint restrictions.

For questions or clarification regarding these new rules, you can contact your local DNR conservation warden or DNR Customer Service at 888-936-7463 (888-WDNRINFO).

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What they're saying:

"As always ride safe by wearing your helmets and seatbelts, knowing the rules and riding sober," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator.

Learn more about riding safely in Wisconsin and sign up for a safety course on the DNR’s website.