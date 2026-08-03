Wisconsin governor race: Field narrows ahead of August 11 primary

The Brief Wisconsin's partisan primary for governor takes place August 11 with four active candidates remaining. Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong led the latest Marquette poll with 38% support. Candidates David Crowley, Kelda Roys, and Joel Brennan remain in the race after recent exits.



Wisconsin's partisan primary is just over one week away, August 11. One of the high-profile races is for the state's next governor.

Wisconsin governor race

What we know:

The race has seen its fair share of twists and turns, mainly how the number of people who started running has almost cut down in half. The latest Marquette poll – which came this past Wednesday – showed State Rep. and Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong leading the pack with 38% for the Democratic primary for governor.

"It is an honor to be running to be your next governor," Hong said as she addressed a Milwaukee crowd on Sunday.

The same poll put former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes in second place with 16% and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley at 7%.

Former Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan received 2%, and State Sen. Kelda Roys also received 2%.

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But there have been a few changes since then. Number one – Mandela Barnes dropped out of the race the next day on Thursday.

"'Wild and crazy' would be a description of the race," said Mordecai Lee, a professor emeritus at University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

Here is why Lee made this comment:

"Seven people got their names on the ballot for the August 11 primary, and now we only have four candidates who are actively running," Lee said.

A look back to June shows how the race arrived at this point: The race started with Hong, Crowley, Barnes, Roys, Brennan, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, and former WEDC CEO Missy Hughes.

On June 22, Hughes suspended her campaign and endorsed Rodriguez. Two weeks later, on July 8, Crowley suspended his campaign and also endorsed Rodriguez.

Only to fast-forward to July 17, where Rodriguez also dropped out. The very next day, Crowley hopped back in, and he gained an endorsement from Governor Tony Evers.

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Current final four

Dig deeper:

So – here is a look at the current final four: Hong, Crowley, Roys, and Brennan.

Ahead of Hong's Sunday rally in Milwaukee – FOX6 reached out to Crowley, Roys, and Brennan.

Crowley's team sent a statement with a spokesperson writing:

"While Francesca Hong is rallying people who are already in her corner, David Crowley is traveling across the state to meet undecided voters where they are. This weekend, David is heading to Wisconsin communities like Superior, Wausau, Rhinelander, Ashland, and Hudson to engage the significant number of undecided voters who have yet to decide how they will cast their ballots in this primary. David will continue to reach them with a message centered on experience, results, and winning in November."

"Probably what happens over the next week may well really control what happens," Lee said.

Lee said tapping into those undecided voters and TV ads could make a difference ahead of the primary. FOX6 did not hear back from Brennan and Roys' campaign by deadline.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s news team and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.