Wisconsin DNR confirms case of CWD in Clark County deer

The DNR confirms the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a wild deer in Clark County. Since the detection was not within 10 miles of any county lines, no other counties are impacted by a baiting and feeding ban from this detection. CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed that a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Clark County.

CWD in wild deer

What we know:

The deer was a hunter-harvested adult doe and was not harvested within 10 miles of any other county.

According to a news release from the DNR, Clark County was already under a 2-year baiting and feeding ban prior to this detection. That ban will be extended for another three years and will reset following any future detections, as required by state law.

Since the detection was not within 10 miles of any county lines, no other counties are impacted by a baiting and feeding ban from this detection.

About CWD

Dig deeper:

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou.

It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases.

What you can do:

More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR’s Baiting and Feeding webpage.