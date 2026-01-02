Wisconsin crash: Semi hits high-voltage power pole in Dane County

article

The Brief A truck hauling food hit and downed a high-voltage power pole on northbound I-39/90 near Stoughton early Friday. Firefighters extricated the driver after power lines were de-energized. Multiple northbound lanes and the County N on-ramp remain closed for repairs, with delays expected to last through the weekend.



A crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer along northbound I-39/90 knocked down a high-voltage power pole in Dane County early Friday, Jan. 2.

Semi knocks down power pole

What we know:

The Wisconsin State Patrol said the wreck happened just before 3 a.m. Friday on I-39/90 near County Road N near Stoughton.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials say the driver of the semi was hauling food products, left the roadway and struck the high-voltage power pole. The pole crashed near the northbound lanes of I-39/90.

Semi crashes into high-voltage power pole near Stoughton (Credit: Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department)

American Transmission Company confirmed power was shut off to the power lines, then firefighters worked to pull the driver out of the truck. The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By midday Friday, Wisconsin State Patrol said two lanes of I-39/90 northbound and the I-39/90 northbound on-ramp from County N were still closed while crews work on repairs. Officials said the closure will likely remain in place into the weekend.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if they plan to drive in the area.