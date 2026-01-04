Wisconsin crash involving truck, horse-drawn carriage in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and horse-drawn carriage that happened in the Town of Viroqua on Saturday, Jan. 3.
Crash involving pickup truck, horse-drawn carriage
What we know:
A post on the Vernon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says the wreck happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. The 911 dispatch center was notified of the wreck on US Highway 14 near W. Smith Road.
A 67-year-old Viroqua man was driving the pickup truck traveling south on Highway 14 and struck the rear of the horse-drawn, two-wheel carriage.
There were three people in the carriage, including two children. The driver of the carriage is a 53-year-old Westby man. Nobody was hurt, including the horse.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Preliminary findings point to the southbound cart being driven south to the far-right side of the right lane, partially on the shoulder. The cart was equipped with rear-facing amber lights and displayed a Slow Moving Vehicle sign.
Dig deeper:
At the scene with the sheriff’s office were the Westby Police Department, Viroqua Police Department, Westby EMS, Viroqua Fire Dept., and Tri-State Ambulance/Gundersen Ambulance.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.