Wisconsin crash involving truck, horse-drawn carriage in Vernon County

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a pickup truck and horse-drawn carriage that happened in the Town of Viroqua on Saturday, Jan. 3.

Crash involving pickup truck, horse-drawn carriage

What we know:

A post on the Vernon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says the wreck happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday. The 911 dispatch center was notified of the wreck on US Highway 14 near W. Smith Road.

A 67-year-old Viroqua man was driving the pickup truck traveling south on Highway 14 and struck the rear of the horse-drawn, two-wheel carriage.

There were three people in the carriage, including two children. The driver of the carriage is a 53-year-old Westby man. Nobody was hurt, including the horse.

Preliminary findings point to the southbound cart being driven south to the far-right side of the right lane, partially on the shoulder. The cart was equipped with rear-facing amber lights and displayed a Slow Moving Vehicle sign.

Dig deeper:

At the scene with the sheriff’s office were the Westby Police Department, Viroqua Police Department, Westby EMS, Viroqua Fire Dept., and Tri-State Ambulance/Gundersen Ambulance.