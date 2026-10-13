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The Brief A candidate for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District was charged following an alleged road rage incident in Mequon. The incident included a profanity-laden tirade over Israel that was caught on video. The man who took the video said he thinks a bumper sticker on his car is what triggered it all.



A candidate for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District has been charged in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Mequon. The incident included a profanity-laden tirade over Israel that was caught on video.

Online court records show Matthew Arndt is facing one count of disorderly conduct. He is due in court on Nov. 3 for his initial appearance.

Mequon investigation

The backstory:

It happened at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Mequon police responded to a report of a road rage and disorderly conduct incident that happened at the Mobil Gas Station at the corner of Mequon and Wauwatosa roads.

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The initial investigation revealed that a 54-year-old man from Mequon and a 40-year-old man from Mequon were involved in a road rage interaction on Mequon Road, which allegedly included obscene gestures and dangerous driving. Both men entered the gas station parking lot, where police said the 54-year-old man used profane language and made anti-Semitic statements.

FOX6 News later confirmed that the man shouting the obscenities was 54-year-old Matthew Arndt, a Green Party candidate for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District. He was later arrested for disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer.

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‘F*** Israel’

What they're saying:

The interaction at the gas station was caught on video.

"I'm running for Congress here in the 6th District, and f*** Israel. Go f*** yourself," Arndt is heard saying in the video. "The whole country's against you, you piece of s***."

Arndt also shouted "free Palestine." The man who took the video said he thinks a bumper sticker – which reads "F*** Hamas" with the flag of Israel in place of two letters – on his car is what triggered it all.

FOX6 News edited the video for profanity; you can watch it in full below.