Wisconsin city named one of the best for U.S. veterans

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The Brief Madison, Wisconsin was named the second-best U.S. city for veterans in a WalletHub study. The rankings evaluated 100 major U.S. cities across 19 measures, including employment opportunities, income, housing, quality of life and access to healthcare.



Nearly 17.2 million veterans call the United States home according to the Veterans Association, but finding affordable housing, employment and quality health care can be challenging for those transitioning from military to civilian life.

New data recently identified the U.S. cities offering veterans the strongest opportunities to build their lives after service, considering factors ranging from job prospects and income growth to housing affordability and access to health care.

According to the data, a Wisconsin town is one of the best cities for veterans.

Madison, Wisconsin named second-best city for U.S. veterans

Local perspective:

WalletHub named Madison, Wisconsin the second-best city in the nation for former service members.

Veterans in the city see an average annual median income growth of about 8%, the sixth-highest percentage in the country.

The city also had one of the lowest veteran homelessness rates, with two homeless individuals for every 1,000 veterans.

What they're saying:

"Madison's strong showing tracks with what we see on the ground in Wisconsin, where demand around the capital region keeps outpacing the available supply of homes," Michael Law, a real estate broker and owner of Coulee Land Company in Wisconsin, said of the findings. "For veterans weighing a move, it's often worth looking at smaller communities within commuting distance of a top-ranked city, since that tends to open up more affordable options without giving up access to the same jobs and services."

Top cities for veterans

Big picture view:

Per WalletHub, the best cities for veterans are:

Austin, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Scottsdale, Arizona Plano, Texas Fort Worth, Texas

See the full report here .

Veterans’ hit with higher mortgage payments

The backstory:

According to WalletHub’s data, veterans do have a relatively low unemployment rate of 3.6%, compared with 4.2% for the overall population.

Still, homelessness remains a major concern, with over 32,000 veterans experiencing homelessness.

RELATED: Veterans hit with higher mortgage payments after VA cuts loan program: report

In addition, a recent report found that over 26,000 U.S. military veterans are now paying more for their mortgages each month – many with monthly increases of $1,000 or more – after the Trump administration eliminated a program designed to help veterans who are facing financial hardship.

The Veterans Affairs Servicing Purchase (VASP) program helped veterans who were behind on their VA-backed home loan payments by moving missed payments onto a new mortgage with a 2.5% interest rate – far lower than average interest rates that are currently hovering around 7%.