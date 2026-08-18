Wisconsin Buc-ee's; Oak Creek Common Council approves agreement

The Brief Oak Creek leaders approved a final agreement with Buc-ee's regarding the state's first Buc-ee's travel center. The approved proposal includes $350,000 community contribution, marketing funds, and construction deadlines. The Common Council approved the plan unanimously.



Oak Creek city leaders have approved a final agreement with Buc-ee's, which includes timelines for construction and a number of community investments.

At the Tuesday night (Aug. 18) Common Council meeting, the plan passed unanimously.

Agreement details

What we know:

Under the agreement, Buc-ee’s will make a one-time $350,000 contribution to a community project selected by the City of Oak Creek. That money would come within 30 days of the travel center opening.

The company would also provide $15,000 a year for city marketing, special events, and community celebrations. That is if the city and Wisconsin Department of Transportation approve renaming a portion of Elm Road to Buc-ee’s Boulevard.

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The Wisconsin Department of Transportation still needs to greenlight that name change.

Under this agreement, Buc-ee’s would also pay for the new road signs, and its big pylon sign would include an "Oak Creek" panel. The company would also provide space inside the travel center for a kiosk promoting tourism and information about Oak Creek.

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It also sets a deadline for construction. Buc-ee’s would have to start building by Sept. 1 of this year and complete the project by Aug. 1 of 2028.

The city also says there are no tax breaks or TIF included in this agreement. If the council approves it, this will be the final Common Council action connected to the Buc-ee’s project. If they do not approve it, the project still moves forward without these agreements.

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Steph and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.