Wisconsin birth certificates: Gender-neutral language options for parents added

Gov. Tony Evers along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday, June 28 that beginning Thursday, July 1 Wisconsin parents will have a new, gender-neutral option for identifying the parents of a child.

Birth forms used to generate birth certificates will be updated to include an option for "parent-parent," in addition to "mother-father." This change reflects the Administration's commitment to gender-neutral terminology and recognizing that families are diverse and should all be recognized and valued in state systems.



"This change reflects my and my administration's commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected," said Gov. Evers. "I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve."

Other changes to the birth forms include using "parent giving birth," and making the forms available in English, Spanish, and Hmong starting July 1. These changes are consistent with other public-facing forms within Vital Records that use spouse-spouse and other gender-neutral language.

After July 1, 2021, individuals who would like to request that the label on their or their child's existing birth certificate be switched to parent-parent can contact the Vital Records Office by email or by calling, 608-266-1373.