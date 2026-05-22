Wisconsin BBB: Support trustworthy veterans organizations

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The Brief Memorial Day Giving Caution: The BBB urges donors to verify the exact name and mission of veteran charities this holiday weekend. Resist High-Pressure Tactics: Avoid solicitors demanding immediate, on-the-spot Memorial Day donations. Vet Sources and Goods: Use BBB's Give.org to research organizations before donating cash or clothing.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges you to donate to trustworthy veterans and military service organizations this Memorial Day weekend.

Contribution tips

What we know:

Many donors will seek to contribute to veterans and military service charities this Memorial Day weekend. BBB’s Give.org has shared the following tips to ensure contributors can confidently donate and avoid questionable appeal circumstances.

Do you know the exact name of the charity? Consider the charity name carefully since some veteran organizations have similar names.

What are the charity’s programs? You cannot assume what the veterans organization does based on their name alone. Visit the charity’s website and view the appeal to see if it includes a clear description of the charity’s programs.

Do you take precautions on phone appeals? Some charity telemarketing campaigns can be expensive if not managed well, with little going to the charity. Don’t hesitate to ask for written information or visit the group’s website to learn about its programs and finances before deciding.

Were you pressured to give immediately? Charities will be happy to receive your donation at your convenience. Be wary of solicitors demanding an on-the-spot giving decision.

Ask how the charity benefits from donated clothing or other items. Many veterans and military service organizations will be pleased to receive donated items such as used clothing, but visit their website or call them to verify they take such donations. Also, don’t hesitate to ask them how they benefit. Sometimes, the charity receives only a small portion of the resale price of the item or may have a contractual arrangement to get a flat fee for every household pick-up, no matter what the contents.

Have you vetted the charity with outside sources? Access BBB charity reports on BBB’s Access BBB charity reports on BBB’s Give.org to see if they meet the BBB Charity Standards. Also, see if the charity is registered with your state government’s charity registration agency, usually a division of either the Attorney General’s or Secretary of State’s office. About 40 U.S. states require charities to register.

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Accountable charities

Dig deeper:

This list below shows nationally-soliciting veterans and military service charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., BBB Accredited Charities.) Click on the links to access reports on each group.