Wisconsin BBB: Online shopping scams top list of reported scams in 2025

article

The Brief The BBB says online shopping scams top the list of reported scams in 2025. Online shopping scams occur as a result of fake websites and social media ads offering discounted and popular items that either never arrive or are counterfeit.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) says online shopping scams were the most frequently reported scam to BBB Scam Tracker in 2025 by Wisconsinites.

Online shopping scams

According to the BBB, online shopping scams occur as a result of fake websites and social media ads offering discounted and popular items that either never arrive or are counterfeit. BBB Wisconsin combined online shopping with counterfeit items because many of the online purchase reports included counterfeit products.

"Online shopping remains incredibly popular as a result of its convenience, accessibility (shop anytime, anywhere) and all the phony pop-up ads that are out there", said Lisa Schiller BBB Wisconsin Senior Director of Investigations and Media Relations. "BBB urges anyone who encounters a scam – whether they lost money or not – to report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker. Sharing this information helps to prevent scams from happening to others."

Tips to avoid online shopping scams

Shop local whenever possible. Research before you purchase (improve your research skills including better prompting when using AI searches. Remember that professional imagery or videos can be fake). Look for spelling errors, poor grammar, missing punctuation, and lack of contact information. Be suspicious of deeply discounted products or services.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Top 10 Scams

Online/Counterfeit Purchase Phishing Employment Debt Collection Advance Fee Loan Government Agency Impostor Credit Cards Tax Collection Healthcare/Medicaid/Medicare Sweepstakes/Lottery/Prizes

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Top 10 Most Impersonated Organizations

DMV/Motor Vehicle Services PayPal Amazon Apple Warner Bros. Discovery Target Helsinn Healthcare Joann Fabrics Wayfair Publisher’s Clearing House

What you can do:

For more information or further inquiries, contact the Wisconsin BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, 414-847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.