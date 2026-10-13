Wisconsin BBB: How to spot, avoid playoff ticket scams, what to know

article

The Brief With playoff tickets in high demand and selling out rapidly, fans must watch out for scammers peddling counterfeits. BBB cautions that fans are frequently left with fake digital passes, double-booked seats, and unrecoverable financial losses. Before entering your personal or payment information, look out for these red flags.



With playoff tickets in high demand and selling out rapidly, fans must watch out for scammers peddling counterfeits.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that ticket scams spike during high-demand sporting events, leaving fans stuck with fake digital tickets, duplicate seats, and financial losses that are rarely recovered.

What they're saying:

"The excitement of playoff season can make fans eager to secure a seat, but scammers count on that urgency", says Lisa Schiller, Senior Director at the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau. "Take time to verify the seller, use trusted ticket platforms and don’t let the rush to get tickets cloud your judgment."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Common Sports Ticket Scams

Social Media and Peer-to-Peer Scams: Scammers use hacked or fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram and Craigslist to advertise tickets they don't actually have leaving buyers out of money and without tickets.

Lookalike Websites: Fraudsters create fake websites and deceptive URLs that closely resemble official ticket sellers or reputable resale marketplaces to trick buyers into making purchases.

High-Pressure Sales Tactics: Scammers create a false sense of urgency by claiming they’re facing a personal emergency or insisting on immediate payment, pressuring buyers to act quickly without verifying the tickets or seller.

Unsafe Payment Methods: Scammers may insist on payment through peer-to-peer apps, wire transfers, cryptocurrency or gift cards to make it difficult to recover your money. Avoid sending payments to unknown sellers through Venmo, Cash App, Zelle or other non-reversible methods. Whenever possible, purchase tickets through reputable platforms and use a credit card, which may offer added protection if something goes wrong.

BBB Tips to Avoid Scams

Buy from Authorized Sources: Purchase directly from the team venue, official box office, or accredited secondary sites (such as Purchase directly from the team venue, official box office, or accredited secondary sites (such as SeatGeek or National Association of Ticket Brokers/NATB members who offer a purchase guarantee).

Use a Credit Card: Always pay with a credit card instead of debit cards, cash, wire transfer, or peer-to-peer apps.

Verify Seat Details: Avoid listings that don’t include specific section, row and seat numbers. Confirm that the seats actually exist at the venue before purchasing.

Confirm Digital Ticket Transfers: Make sure tickets are transferred directly to your official account through a trusted platform, such as Ticketmaster or the team’s official app. Avoid relying on screenshots, PDFs or promises to transfer tickets at a later date.

Watch for Red Flags and Hidden Fees: Be cautious of prices that seem too good to be true and sellers who pressure you to move conversations off the original platform. Also, don’t buy printed photocopies. Scammers routinely sell the same screenshot to dozens of unsuspecting fans.Before checking out on a resale site, review all fees, as added charges can significantly increase the final price.

Social Media and Classifieds Scams: Be cautious when buying tickets from individuals on Facebook Marketplace, Instagram, Craigslist or X. Scammers often hack legitimate accounts or create fake profiles to sell nonexistent tickets—even posing as friends or acquaintances. If someone you know offers tickets, contact them directly by phone to verify the offer before sending any money.

Verify Tickets at the Venue: If you’re unsure whether your tickets are legitimate, contact the stadium’s ticket office, Will Call or customer service window before attempting to enter.

What To Do If You Are Scammed

Report the Seller to the Platform: Notify the marketplace or social media platform where the transaction took place so it can investigate and take appropriate action. Submit a BBB Scam Tracker Report: Report the incident to Report the incident to BBB Scam Tracker to help warn other consumers and raise awareness of ticket scams in your community. Contact Your Bank or Credit Card Company: Report the fraudulent transaction immediately and put the amount in dispute. File Official Fraud Reports: Report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at Report the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov . Consider filing a report with your local police department, particularly if you suffered a significant financial loss.