The Brief A Big Bend bartender served her 18-year-old son alcohol before his fatal motorcycle crash. A 59-page police report shows Angela Schladweiler was previously cited for serving underage patrons. Police referred multiple criminal charges, including homicide, against Schladweiler for review.



New information emerged about a Big Bend bartender who served her underage son alcohol before a fatal crash.

New documents from Big Bend police show that the bartender was previously cited for serving underage patrons. A due process hearing for the bar's liquor license that was set for Monday is now postponed ‘until further notice.’ No criminal charges have been filed in this case.

History of serving underage patrons

Dig deeper:

In their 59-page report, Big Bend police went into detail and history about ongoing problems at Papa Stache. Investigators noted Papa Stache was "becoming well known as an ‘underage bar’ and the department had been conducting numerous tavern checks to combat the issue."

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In November 2019, police said three people were cited for underage drinking. In December 2020, police said another three underage citations were issued. Police said both bartenders working that night were also cited for serving people underage – one of the bartenders was Angela Schladweiler.

Fatal crash

The backstory:

Police said Schladweiler was also working in July, when she served her 18-year-old son, Joshua. Police said surveillance video showed Joshua "chugging" the drinks. Later that night, police said Schladweiler was seen handing her son what they believe is a vape pen.

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Police said parking lot footage showed Joshua "unsteady" as he put on his helmet and got on his motorcycle. Muskego police said Joshua crashed into another vehicle near Woods Road and Parkland Drive and died. Joshua’s BAC was 0.171, and he also had THC in his system.

In Big Bend’s report, investigators noted Papa Stache’s owner initially didn’t hand over all of the surveillance video from that night. The other bartender working the night of the crash told police Schladweiler called "freaking out" to get someone from Papa Stache to "delete the cameras" because it’s "all my fault."

Police said Schladweiler knew her son got to the bar on his motorcycle and did nothing to stop him from leaving. Police said a manager told them Schladweiler was "known for giving away drinks."

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Underage drinking

Local perspective:

In Wisconsin, it’s legal for a parent to give their underage son or daughter alcohol. But Joshua’s girlfriend told police she had been going to Papa Stache with Joshua and had been served alcohol by Schladweiler since they were both 16. She also told police she witnessed Schladweiler give Joshua and his underage friends alcohol at Schladweiler’s house.

FOX6 News reached out again to Schladweiler and Papa Stache for comment, but did not hear back. Police referred multiple criminal charges to the district attorney's office, including a homicide charge against Schladweiler. Those charges remain under review.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.