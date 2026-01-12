Wisconsin annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend set for Jan. 17-18

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding the public to take advantage of its annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 17-18.

A news release says during Winter Free Fishing Weekend, residents and non-residents may fish most state waters without purchasing a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp (see exceptions regarding trout waters).

All other 2025-2026 Hook and Line regulations including bag limits, size limits and species restrictions remain in effect. Regulations are available online and in print in English, Spanish, Hmong and large print.

While most trout streams are open during the catch-and-release season on Free Fishing Weekend, there are trout streams, spring ponds and lakes that are closed to fishing. Please review the trout regulations or check with your local biologist if you have questions about specific waters. For trout streams that are open, only artificial lures are allowed, and anglers must release all trout caught.

If you plan to keep fish, review the DNR's Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some waterbodies throughout the state.