Wisconsin $4M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Menomonee Falls

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The Brief A Menomonee Kwik Trip Falls sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for the Oct. 2 drawing. The winning ticket matched five of five numbers (6-37-40-41-55). This stands as the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize won so far in 2026.



A Kwik Trip on Main Street in Menomonee Falls sold a winning Mega Millions ticket for the Oct. 2 drawing worth $1,000,000, which surged to $4,000,000 after utilizing a 4x multiplier.

Lottery winner

The Details:

This is the biggest lottery payout claimed by a Wisconsin player this year.

The winning ticket matched five of five numbers (6-37-40-41-55), but not the Mega Ball.

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The Menomonee Falls Kwik Trip is no stranger to big lottery wins, having sold seven winning tickets worth between $10,000 and $350,000 over the past eight years before Friday's Mega Millions jackpot.

Wisconsin Lottery

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers earn a 2% performance incentive—up to $100,000—for selling winning tickets worth more than $599.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.