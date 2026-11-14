The Brief 10-month-old Westen Hagen of Burlington has a rare genetic disorder and needs a liver transplant. Donors must be 18 to 59 years old, weigh under 122 pounds and live in Wisconsin. Westen's family is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. in South Milwaukee.



Westen Hagen fills a room with smiles and noise.

At 10 months old, his family said he would probably start walking before he crawls.

"Westin is my sister's miracle baby. He has been a joy," his godmother, Ashleigh Zielinski said.

Burlington baby needs liver transplant

The backstory:

It is a reminder of how strong he is despite the battle he is fighting.

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"We wake up and it's normal for us. He has to wake up, and it's hard for him to start his day and to end his day. He doesn't get to play like other kids do or learn things like other people do," Zielinski said.

At 6 weeks old, Westen was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple organs, but especially his liver.

It has gotten severe enough that he needs a liver transplant to survive.

Westen’s days revolve around his disease: constant treatments, appointments and challenges.

"I mean if this doesn't show you how he strives and to let somebody know that he's trying every single day when he wakes up," Zielinski said while Westen laughed and smiled.

Dig deeper:

To donate, Westen needs someone who is between 18 and 59 years old, weighs less than 122 pounds, has a BMI of less than 25, is A or O blood type and lives in Wisconsin.

"A lot of people don't see the back stuff of him, maybe not sleeping at all, of him on his worst days, but his resilience does not stop him. His smile, him wanting to thrive every day," Zielinski said.

A new liver would allow him to start growing like a regular kid.

Just imagine his energy if he was perfectly healthy. The room could not contain it.

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"It gives us hope to spread the word and let people know to go donate because saving somebody's life to give them hope and to keep him going on to play and be a kid like other kids are," Zielinski said.

Westen’s family is hosting a Westen Strong fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in South Milwaukee.

It will include music, bingo, food, prize drawings, a Westen Wheel of Fortune game and more.

To keep up with Westen's story, visit his Facebook page.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.