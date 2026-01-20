Winter weather advisory issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin

article

The Brief A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin. Additional snow will develop Tuesday evening, with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected. A winter weather advisory means travel could be slowed by wintry weather. Please drive with caution.



The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.

The advisory will impact the following areas: Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, Kenosha County, Walworth County, Racine County, Jefferson County.

Accumulating snow returns

The FOX6 Weather Experts say it will be partly sunny and cold on Tuesday with morning wind chills of -10 to -20, and daytime wind chills just above 0.

Snow showers return after 9 p.m. and will end just before the morning commute Wednesday.

Around 2–5" of snow will be possible along and south of I-94, with highest totals along the Illinois state line. Lesser amounts of 1–2" are expected north. Expect a slow-go for travel and some shoveling in the morning.

