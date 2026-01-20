Expand / Collapse search

Winter weather advisory issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin

By
Published  January 20, 2026 5:45am CST
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin.
    • Additional snow will develop Tuesday evening, with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected.
    • A winter weather advisory means travel could be slowed by wintry weather. Please drive with caution.

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21. 

The advisory will impact the following areas: Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, Kenosha County, Walworth County, Racine County, Jefferson County.

Accumulating snow returns

Dig deeper:

The FOX6 Weather Experts say it will be partly sunny and cold on Tuesday with morning wind chills of -10 to -20, and daytime wind chills just above 0.

Snow showers return after 9 p.m. and will end just before the morning commute Wednesday. 

Around 2–5" of snow will be possible along and south of I-94, with highest totals along the Illinois state line. Lesser amounts of 1–2" are expected north. Expect a slow-go for travel and some shoveling in the morning. 

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather Expert Tom Wachs explains the value of the FOX Model for our team -- and our viewers.

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

WeatherWisconsin