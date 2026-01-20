Winter weather advisory issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 21.
The advisory will impact the following areas: Milwaukee County, Waukesha County, Kenosha County, Walworth County, Racine County, Jefferson County.
Accumulating snow returns
The FOX6 Weather Experts say it will be partly sunny and cold on Tuesday with morning wind chills of -10 to -20, and daytime wind chills just above 0.
Snow showers return after 9 p.m. and will end just before the morning commute Wednesday.
Around 2–5" of snow will be possible along and south of I-94, with highest totals along the Illinois state line. Lesser amounts of 1–2" are expected north. Expect a slow-go for travel and some shoveling in the morning.
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
