Winning Megabucks jackpot ticket sold in Saukville; worth $3.8M

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The Brief A winning $3.8 million Megabucks ticket from the June 24 drawing was sold at a Saukville Kwik Trip. This Saukville location has a history of big payouts, having previously sold multiple winning lottery and scratch tickets ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 since 2017. The odds of winning the Megabucks lottery are 1 in nearly 7 million.



A winning $3.8 million Megabucks ticket was purchased at the Saukville Kwik Trip on Green Bay Avenue for the Wednesday, June 24 drawing.

It is the largest winning Lottery ticket sold in Wisconsin in 2026 so far. The winning numbers were 1-8-12-24-26-27.

Is the Saukville store lucky?

By the numbers:

This is not the first time the Saukville Kwik Trip is involved in the sale of a big winning Lottery ticket. Since 2017, the lottery retailer has sold winning scratch tickets of $100,000 and $10,000 (2X) as well as a winning $50,000 Lotto ticket.

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The Kwik Trip win is the second Megabucks jackpot won in 2026. The first time came on January 28 when a player purchased a winning $1.5 million ticket from a Millgate General Store in Burlington.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908.