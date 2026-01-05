Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Appleton

article

The Brief A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Kwik Trip in Appleton for the Jan. 3 drawing. Including this win, there have been 12 winning Powerball tickets of $50,000 or more sold in Appleton since 2017. As of Monday, Jan. 5, the estimated Powerball jackpot is at $86 million.



Someone is having a great start to 2026! A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Appleton for the Saturday, Jan. 3 drawing.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on 306 N. Richmond Street. The winning ticket matched four of five (18-21-40-53-60) numbers and the Powerball (23).

Winning in Appleton

Big picture view:

Big Powerball wins were frequent in Appleton in 2025, and it looks like the trend is continuing in 2026.

Including Saturday's win, there have been 12 winning Powerball tickets of $50,000 or more sold in Appleton since 2017. Five of those winning tickets were purchased in 2025.

Of the 2025 Appleton Powerball wins, two were $50,000 winners, two were $100,000 winners, and the largest winning ticket was a $2 million winner, split by seven players.