Winning $2M, $100K Powerball tickets sold in Shorewood, West Milwaukee

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The Brief Wisconsin hosted a couple of big wins for the Aug. 3 Powerball drawing A winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in Shorewood and a winning $100,000 ticket was sold in West Milwaukee. Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.



The Monday night Powerball jackpot yielded no grand prize winner, but the August 3, drawing brought notable wins for Wisconsin participants.

Winning tickets

What we know:

A winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold at Spring East, LLC/BP Pantry 41 in Shorewood and a winning $100,000 ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter in West Milwaukee.

Both tickets included the Power Play, multiplying their prizes by 2X.

The $2,000,000 ticket matched five of five (8-30-41-48-54) numbers but not the Powerball. The $100,000 ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball (4).

In 2026, two other $2,000,000 million tickets have been sold, including:

April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Pick N Save in Milwaukee

April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Brite Spot 2 in Hurley

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2026 Powerball Jackpot Winners

21, 2026 - $209.3 Million – North Carolina

March 2, 2026 - $250.8 Million – Arkansas

April 6, 2026 - $230.8 Million – Delawar

April 29, 2026 - $143 Million – Indiana, Kansas

May 2, 2026 - $20 Million – Florida, Texas

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

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Claim winnings

What you can do:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.