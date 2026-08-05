Expand / Collapse search

Winning $2M, $100K Powerball tickets sold in Shorewood, West Milwaukee

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Lottery
Published August 5, 2026 9:05 AM CDT
Published August 5, 2026 9:05 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Wisconsin hosted a couple of big wins for the Aug. 3 Powerball drawing
    • A winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold in Shorewood and a winning $100,000 ticket was sold in West Milwaukee. 
    • Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.

MADISON, Wis. - The Monday night Powerball jackpot yielded no grand prize winner, but the August 3, drawing brought notable wins for Wisconsin participants.

Winning tickets

What we know:

A winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold at Spring East, LLC/BP Pantry 41 in Shorewood and a winning $100,000 ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter in West Milwaukee. 

Both tickets included the Power Play, multiplying their prizes by 2X.

The $2,000,000 ticket matched five of five (8-30-41-48-54) numbers but not the Powerball. The $100,000 ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball (4).

In 2026, two other $2,000,000 million tickets have been sold, including:

  • April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Pick N Save in Milwaukee
  • April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Brite Spot 2 in Hurley

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

2026 Powerball Jackpot Winners

  • 21, 2026 - $209.3 Million – North Carolina
  • March 2, 2026 - $250.8 Million – Arkansas
  • April 6, 2026 - $230.8 Million – Delawar
  • April 29, 2026 - $143 Million – Indiana, Kansas
  • May 2, 2026 - $20 Million – Florida, Texas

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing. 

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Claim winnings

What you can do:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com

Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Lottery. 

LotteryWisconsinNews