Winning $2M, $100K Powerball tickets sold in Shorewood, West Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The Monday night Powerball jackpot yielded no grand prize winner, but the August 3, drawing brought notable wins for Wisconsin participants.
Winning tickets
What we know:
A winning $2,000,000 ticket was sold at Spring East, LLC/BP Pantry 41 in Shorewood and a winning $100,000 ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter in West Milwaukee.
Both tickets included the Power Play, multiplying their prizes by 2X.
The $2,000,000 ticket matched five of five (8-30-41-48-54) numbers but not the Powerball. The $100,000 ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball (4).
In 2026, two other $2,000,000 million tickets have been sold, including:
- April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Pick N Save in Milwaukee
- April 29, 2026 - $2 Million – sold at Brite Spot 2 in Hurley
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2026 Powerball Jackpot Winners
- 21, 2026 - $209.3 Million – North Carolina
- March 2, 2026 - $250.8 Million – Arkansas
- April 6, 2026 - $230.8 Million – Delawar
- April 29, 2026 - $143 Million – Indiana, Kansas
- May 2, 2026 - $20 Million – Florida, Texas
Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.
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Claim winnings
What you can do:
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.
Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Lottery.