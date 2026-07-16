Winning $122K Badger 5 Jackpot split; tickets sold in Wausau, Hartford

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The Brief A $122,000 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets sold in Wausau and Hartford. The winning numbers were 3-8-10-18-19. Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.



A $122,000 Badger 5 jackpot from the July 14 drawing is being split between two winning tickets purchased at a Kwik Trip in Wausau and Hartford's Gill's Petro, LLC.

Badger 5 jackpot split

What we know:

This marks the second time in just two weeks that the Badger 5 jackpot has topped the $100,000 mark.

The winning numbers were 3-8-10-18-19.

Winning big is a habit at the Wausau Kwik Trip! Over the past two years, the store has sold three $50,000 winning scratch-offs and a $25,000 winner. This lucky streak is nothing new for the retailer, which also sold a $39,000 winning Badger 5 ticket back in 2021.

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Badger 5 drawings take place daily after 9 p.m., with a ticket purchase cutoff time of 9 p.m. for that evening's game. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 169,911.

How to claim a prize

What you can do:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.