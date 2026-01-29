Winning $1.5 million Megabucks ticket sold in Burlington

article

The Brief The Millgate General Store in Burlington sold a $1.5 million Megabucks ticket for the Jan. 28 drawing, the largest in the retailer's history. This win marks the first Megabucks jackpot of 2026, following a $7.1 million win in Wausau back in November. Exclusive to Wisconsin, the Megabucks game offers two plays for $1 with jackpot odds of approximately 1 in 7 million.



A winning $1.5 million Megabucks ticket was sold by the Millgate General Store in Burlington for the Wednesday, Jan. 28 drawing. The winning numbers were 10-13-31-38-41-43.

Megabucks winner

What we know:

A news release from Wisconsin Lottery says the $1.5 million Megabucks ticket is the largest winning ticket ever purchased at the Wisconsin Lottery retailer. In 2023, the store sold a winning $37,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket.

Megabucks is only offered in Wisconsin and is one of the longest-running Lotto games in the Badger State. The game features two plays for $1. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Millgate General Store win is the first Megabucks jackpot won in 2026. The last time the jackpot was hit was on November 19, 2025, when a winning $7.1 million ticket was sold in Wausau.

The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. The odds of winning a Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.