Small plane lands on Winnebago County road; had mechanical issues

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The Brief A small plane suffered mechanical trouble and made a hard landing in the Town of Clayton on Thursday afternoon. Both occupants—a 71-year-old French pilot and a 22-year-old passenger from Sweden—were unhurt in the incident. The incident left the plane with damage to its front end and landing gear.



The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported plane crash in the Town of Clayton on Thursday, July 2. The incident occurred around 4:07 p.m. on Oakridge Road, just west of Green Meadow Road.

What we know:

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Zenair CH-750 Cruzer, a fixed-wing single-engine aircraft, experienced mechanical problems and made a hard landing on Oakridge Road. The plane ultimately came to a stop partially in a ditch.

Both occupants of the aircraft—a 71-year-old pilot from France and a 22-year-old passenger from Sweden—walked away from the crash unharmed.

The plane’s front end and landing gear were damaged in the incident.

Small plane lands on Winnebago County road (Courtesy: WLUK)

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The Town of Clayton FD/1st Responders and the Appleton International Airport Public Safety responded to the scene.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were made aware of the incident and will continue the investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted with the initial response.