Wild Florida becomes first attraction in the world to successfully hatch albino alligators

Wild Florida has some exciting news!

The world's first albino alligators successfully hatched in captivity at the Kenansville, Florida, attraction.

Wild Florida and its two albino mates, Snowflake, 26, and Blizzard, 15, are the proud new parents to four hatchlings.

Wild Florida is now the first attraction in the world with a successful albino alligator breeding program.

In a news release, Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida wrote, "This is the most incredible thing we have ever done! Helping create more excitement, interest and casting a bigger spotlight on all crocodilians is just one of the many pieces that speaks to our mission here at Wild Florida. These albino babies will definitely inspire our guests. Our team can’t wait to share these little miracles with everyone!”

The release said the average incubation period for alligator eggs is 60 days.

Courtesy: Wild Florida

At Wild Florida, officials said 26 eggs were collected from Snowflake and Blizzard in Late May by the Croc Squad and placed in an incubator to maintain a stable temperature in a controlled environment.

Snowflake and Blizzard were acquired by Wild Florida in May 2017 and are located within Wild Florida’s Gator Park, according to the news release.

The hatchlings are expected to be put on exhibit at a later date.