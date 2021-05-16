Whitewater plane crash, Kettle Moraine Forest, no injuries

Three occupants escaped injury when a plane headed from Sheboygan to Burlington crashed in the Kettle Moraine Forest in Whitewater Saturday night, May 15.

Fire officials said the pilot's 911 call allowed first responders to pinpoint the single-engine aircraft near the Ice Age Trail off County Road P. Forty-five minutes later, the first responders made contact with the plane and occupants. It was found 75 feet off the ground in the forest canopy.

Credit: Whitewater Fire Department

Madison's Heavy Urban Rescue Team and a tree service were utilized in the rescue effort.

According to officials, it took about five hours and rope systems to get the three occupants out. Again, they were not hurt and were reunited with their families.

Credit: Whitewater Fire Department

The FAA is investigating.