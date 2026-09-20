Whitefish Bay police search for man involved in suspicious encounters with two girls

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The Brief The Whitefish Bay Police Department responded to two incidents of a suspicious person approaching two girls on Sunday, Sept. 20. The male approached an 8-year-old girl who was walking home and offered her a ride. In a separate incident, the man followed a 16-year-old and asked if she had a TikTok account. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830 .



The Whitefish Bay Police Department responded to two incidents of a suspicious person approaching two girls on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Suspicious encounter

What we know:

According to the Whitefish Bay Police Department, at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, officers responded to two separate reports of suspicious behavior involving a male driving a sedan.

The male approached an 8-year-old girl who was walking home and offered her a ride. The suspect then repeatedly asked for her name.

In a second incident, a 16-year-old girl told police that a male matching the same description followed her and asked if she had a TikTok account.

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No physical contact or injuries were reported to police.

Suspect description

What we know:

The suspect is described as a heavier-set, possibly Hispanic man and around 40 to 50 years old.

He was seen driving a small silver or gray four-door sedan.

Whitefish Bay police statement

What they're saying:

While reports of suspicious activity are taken seriously, incidents involving strangers approaching children are uncommon. The Whitefish Bay Police Department encourages residents to remain aware of their surroundings and promptly report suspicious behavior.

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Police tips

What you can do:

The Whitefish Bay police said both girls did the right thing by recognizing suspicious behavior, leaving the situation and immediately telling an adult.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.