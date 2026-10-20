What city in Wisconsin is best for retirees?

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The Brief WalletHub ranked Madison, Wisconsin, No. 11 and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, No. 73 on its list of 182 cities for retirement. In the Midwest, Minneapolis received the highest rank at No. 7. The top three ranked cities are all in Florida.



What's the best city in Wisconsin for retirees?

If you ask WalletHub, it's Madison.

WalletHub evaluated 182 American cities, grading them on affordability, quality of life, quality of healthcare, and available activities.

Madison nearly cracks top 10

Big picture view:

Madison just missed a top-10 ranking, coming in at No. 11 on WalletHub's list.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was ranked No. 73.

Best cities for retirement:

According to WalletHub, the three best cities for retirement are in Florida.

Orlando, Miami and Tampa received the top three spots on the list.

In the Midwest, Minneapolis was awarded the highest rank at No. 7.

What they're saying:

WalletHub says that only 21% of workers feel "very confident" that they will have enough money to retire comfortably.

"It’s important to choose wisely when picking where to retire, as many retirees are on a fixed income," said Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst. "As a result, the best cities for retired people are those that minimize taxes and expenses, as well as have good opportunities for retirees to continue paid work for extra income, if they choose to do so. In addition, the top cities provide high-quality health care and offer plenty of enjoyable activities for retirees."