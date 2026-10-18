West Milwaukee police seek missing and endangered man

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The Brief West Milwaukee police need the public's help to find a missing and endangered person, Christopher Avina. Avina was last seen in West Allis on Saturday, Oct. 17. He sent suicidal statements to friends and family before leaving. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.



West Milwaukee police need the public's help to find a missing and endangered person, Christopher Avina.

Missing man description

What we know:

Christopher Avina, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He has a faded tattoo of "Zupita" on the right side of his neck, a cross and three dots on his face, and a Brewers logo on his head.

Avina was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 17, near 90th and Lapham in West Allis and has not been heard from since. Avina sent suicidal statements to friends and family before leaving.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray joggers. Avina is likely driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Wisconsin license plate ACN7844.

West Milwaukee police tips

What they're saying:

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151.