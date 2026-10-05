West Milwaukee police chase; teen in custody, fell from overpass ramp

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The Brief A teen was taken into custody following a police chase in West Milwaukee. Police spotted the speeding vehicle and initiated a brief pursuit from Miller Park Way onto US 175. One suspect fled the scene, while the other climbed over the overpass ramp and fell.



A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody following a police chase in West Milwaukee on Monday morning, Oct. 5. Police are still searching for a second suspect.

Police chase

The Details:

According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, shortly before 3 a.m. police were alerted to a reckless vehicle.

Police spotted the speeding vehicle and initiated a brief pursuit from Miller Park Way onto US 175. Police terminated the pursuit and later located the disabled vehicle near the stadium on I-94.

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Police observed two suspects fleeing the scene, with one exiting the freeway and running northbound along the railroad tracks.

The second suspect, a 15-year-old male, climbed over the overpass ramp and subsequently fell, sustaining injuries. Responders rendered medical aid at the scene before transporting him to the hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle was reported stolen from the City of Milwaukee.

Police will be referring charges for the 15-year-old to Milwaukee Children's Court once the investigation has been completed.